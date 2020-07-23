Police looking for suspect in early morning drive-by shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The South Salt Lake Police Department responded to reports of a drive-by shooting in South Salt Lake Thursday morning.

According to police, a person driving an older, dark-colored car, possibly spray painted fired shots at a home near 2700 South around 1:40 a.m. Thursday. Police said no one was home at the time of the shooting.

Police said they don’t believe the shooting was random. Police responded to a similar shooting last weekend in the same area.

There were around 18 shots fired at the front of the home. The suspect has not been located yet.

Both shootings are under investigation at this time. Information will be shared as it becomes available.