SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Police are looking for three persons of interest in several theft cases.

Police say the individuals in question are persons of interest in several vehicle thefts. They have been identified as Shannon Leeson, Joseph Facello, and Jonathan Facello.







Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 801-799-3000, referencing case #20-65403.