Police looking for person of interest in domestic violence incident

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – St. George Police are looking for a person if interest in a domestic violence and aggravated assault incident.
Joseph Folland was last seen wearing shorts, no shirt or shoes. He is described as a 6’4″ black man.
No other information about the incident has been provided at this time.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 20P023314.
Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.
