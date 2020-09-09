Police looking for person of interest in domestic violence incident

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – St. George Police are looking for a person if interest in a domestic violence and aggravated assault incident.

Joseph Folland was last seen wearing shorts, no shirt or shoes. He is described as a 6’4″ black man.

No other information about the incident has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 20P023314.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story