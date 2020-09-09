Police looking for person of interest in domestic violence incident

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – St. George Police are looking for a person if interest in a domestic violence and aggravated assault incident.

Joseph Folland was last seen wearing shorts, no shirt or shoes. He is described as a 6’4″ black man.

No other information about the incident has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 20P023314.