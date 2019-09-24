Missing Salt Lake City woman found safe

UPDATE: Marte has been found, according to police.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.

Marte Kasokome, 72, was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, tan pants and a red skirt.

Police say she was using a red forward wheel walker and was also wearing a beanie.

Anyone with information about Marte’s whereabouts is asked to call the Salt Lake City Police Department at (801)- 799-3000.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

