UPDATE: Police say elderly woman with dementia found safe

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing elderly woman.

Police say Eleanor Anderson, 91, was last seen at the Methodist church at 2375 East 3300 South at 10:30 Thursday morning.

Police say Eleanor’s vehicle is still at the church. She is described as 4’11”, 90 lbs., with curly, short, salt and pepper hair.

Eleanor was last seen wearing a gold and maroon brocade jacket, black slacks, with a black cane.

Police say Eleanor has dementia and a bad back which causes her to hunch.

Anyone who has seen Eleanor is asked to call the Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000.

