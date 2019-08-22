Police looking for missing 68-year-old Salt Lake City woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City police are looking for a 68-year-old woman disappeared Wednesday.

Police say Sheila Hansen was last seen at 2 p.m. walking a beagle near 2800 South and 1300 East in Salt Lake City

Hansen was last seen wearing gold-rimmed glasses, a tan button-up shirt with blue jeans and black and brown sandals, according to police.

Police say Hansen weighs 135 lbs and stands 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown and gray hair in a ponytail.

Anyone who has been Hansen or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call Salt Lake City police at (801) 799-3000.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

