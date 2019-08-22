Breaking News
Officials say Goose Point Fire burning on West Mountain is 700 acres.

Newsfore Opt-In Form

Police looking for missing 68-year-old Salt Lake City woman

News

by: Mercy Owusu

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Salt Lake City Police Department

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City police are looking for a 68-year-old woman disappeared Wednesday.

Police say Sheila Hansen was last seen at 2 p.m. walking a beagle near 2800 South and 1300 East in Salt Lake City

Hansen was last seen wearing gold-rimmed glasses, a tan button-up shirt with blue jeans and black and brown sandals, according to police.

Police say Hansen weighs 135 lbs and stands 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown and gray hair in a ponytail.

Anyone who has been Hansen or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call Salt Lake City police at (801) 799-3000.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Why Vice President Mike Pence is in Utah

Layton police need help finding man in lewdness case

Flushable wipes causing a crap ton of repairs for Utah sewers

Simulation of boulder bouncing down the mountain

More Video News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS