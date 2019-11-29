Days
Police looking for man who walked away from rehab center in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – South Salt Lake Police Department issued an endangered, missing alert for a 56-year-old man Thursday.

Police say Johnie Ray Turner walked away from the Meadow Brook Rehabilitation Center located at 2700 South 433 East around 2 p.m.

Johnie is described as a white man, 6’ tall, average build, gray hair and he is missing some of his teeth.

Police say he was last seen wearing a gray crew neck sweater, navy blue sweat pants, one black shoe, and a white plaid blanket.

Police say is non-verbal; he can speak but his speech is very garbled and is not understandable and he does have some mental issues.

Johnie is considered endangered missing due to his speech disability, mental state and lack of proper clothing for the current weather conditions, police say.

If anyone has seen or knows of his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact South Salt Lake Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000.

