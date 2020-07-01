Police looking for man who allegedly assaulted officers during SLC riot

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AABC4 News) – Police are looking for an individual who allegedly assaulted officers during a riot in downtown Salt Lake City on May 30.

Officers say the man struck an officer in the head with a baseball bat causing serious injury.

5 cities make joint statement to Salt Lake City on violent protest

Anyone who can identify him, or know where he is, is asked to call 801-799-3000.