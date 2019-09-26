Police looking for driver who fled scene after crash

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after a head-on crash in Millcreek.

The crash happened on 700 East and 3300 South but police say there were no apparent injuries and no one was transported to the hospital.

The road was closed on westbound 3300 South and State Street as police worked to clear the crash. The road has since been opened.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

