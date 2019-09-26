Police looking for driver who fled scene after crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after a head-on crash in Millcreek.

The crash happened on 700 East and 3300 South but police say there were no apparent injuries and no one was transported to the hospital.

The road was closed on westbound 3300 South and State Street as police worked to clear the crash. The road has since been opened.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Behind The Badge: Photographer captures human side of those who serve and protect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behind The Badge: Photographer captures human side of those who serve and protect"

High school student leaders give survival tips and tricks to 5th and 6th graders

Thumbnail for the video titled "High school student leaders give survival tips and tricks to 5th and 6th graders"

Teen climate activist scolds world leaders at UN Climate Summit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen climate activist scolds world leaders at UN Climate Summit"

"I matter because..." and a self-portrait is reminding students to be themselves

Thumbnail for the video titled ""I matter because..." and a self-portrait is reminding students to be themselves"

The majority of car seats are installed wrong; here's what parents need to know

Thumbnail for the video titled "The majority of car seats are installed wrong; here's what parents need to know"

50 seasons of new fall shows

Thumbnail for the video titled "50 seasons of new fall shows"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories