LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing several charges after police say he intentionally placed a recording device in the women’s restroom of a Layton Taco Bell restaurant and obtained exposing footage of both adults and a prepubescent child.

Eulogio Cervantes, 25, is facing one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one count of Voyeurism Committed Against a Child Under 14 Years of Age, and five counts of Voyeurism.

Cervantes’ offenses date back to Sept. 7 when officers with Layton City Police Department (LCPD) say they responded to the Taco Bell located at 885 North Main Street on reports of a female employee who had come across a recording device in the women’s bathroom.

LCPD reports that the device appeared to be actively recording and was immediately seized. A search of the device allegedly showcased an adult man placing the recorder in the bathroom, revealing his face.

Police say that the man was later identified as Cervantes, one of the restaurant’s employees.

While arresting Cervantes, officers note that he “fully admitted to placing the camera in the women’s room to record women in a vulnerable state of undress,” and that he “intentionally recorded knowing that children use the bathroom.”

A search of the device reportedly exposed several videos and images of both women and children, though only one child was exploited through the footage obtained by police.

Cervantes has since been booked into the Davis County Jail on the charges previously stated.