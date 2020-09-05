Police: Juvenile having a “mental episode” shot by Salt Lake City Police officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A juvenile is in serious condition after being shot by a Salt Lake City Police officer late Friday night in the Glendale neighborhood, according to police.

Salt Lake City Police spokesperson Lt. Brett Olsen says officers were called to the area of 500 South and Navajo Street around 10 p.m. Friday night on a report of a juvenile having a “mental episode” and making threats to another person.

When officers arrived, police say they attempted to talk the juvenile, but he fled on foot. During a short foot pursuit, one officer fired a shot hitting the juvenile. Police didn’t say if the juvenile had a weapon or not.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Lt. Olsen says an Officer Involved Critical Incident team from the West Valley City Police Department will take over the investigation.

Here is the police press conference in it’s entirety.

Police Press Conference for shooting on Sept 5 early morning

The Salt Lake City Police officer who fired the shot is on administrative leave pending the investigation.