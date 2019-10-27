Police urging residents to check their property for missing and endangered 71-year-old woman

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Iron County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing and endangered elderly woman who doesn’t speak and suffers from dementia.

Police say 71-year-old Carol Stratton was last seen at 2 p.m. Saturday walking near 3700 West and 4000 North in Cedar City.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone in the Iron County area to check their property, this may include outbuildings, barns, etc, for Carol Stratton.

Police say she stopped to visit someone than resumed her walk, but they are unsure which direction she went.

Carol is described as a white woman, 5′ 2″ tall, weighs 114 pounds, has grey hair and was wearing an orange and blue sweater with a red hat and a large jeweled necklace.

If you see Carol, please call the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 435-867-7550.

This is is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

