Police investigating stabbing in West Valley City

by: Josh Atkins

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – West Valley City police are investigating a stabbing early Monday morning.

Officials say the incident happened at an apartment complex located at 3510 West Parkway Drive.

West Valley City Police tell ABC4 News a woman got into an argument at the complex and was stabbed in the lower back. She sustained non-life threatening injuries but will have to undergo surgery.

Detectives said the man and women know each other and this is an isolated incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

