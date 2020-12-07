Police investigating homicide in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Clearfield Police Department is investigating a homicide after discovering a man’s body inside a home in Clearfield Monday.

According to the Clearfield Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call for a body in the area of 300 N. Bruce Street on Monday evening.

When officer’s arrived on scene, they found the body of a deceased man in his 50’s.

Police say officers then began an investigation of the home where the body was found.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen or heard something suspicious in the area of 300 N. Bruce Street on Saturday evening, to call the Clearfield Police Department at (801) 525-2806.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

