SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are responding to a fatal crash in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the deadly crash involves a motorcycle and an SUV.

Police the crash happened near the area 400 South West Temple.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says traffic has been closed intersection of West Temple and West 400 South.

(Courtesy of The Salt Lake City Police)

Drivers headed to the area should seek an alternate route of travel at this time.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will update this article as more information becomes available.