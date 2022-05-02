SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Authorities are investigating a death in Salt Lake City on Monday morning.

The Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) a man’s body was found at a construction site near the area of 238 West 1300 South.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a suspicious death and are working to determine whether foul play was a factor.

(Courtesy of The Salt Lake City Police)

Investigators have secured the crime scene and say there is no threat to the public at this time.

No further details have been released.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.