Police investigating deadly crash in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE (ABC4 News) – Unified Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Tuesday morning at 2700 West and 4700 South.

Sgt. Ken Hansen from Unified Police says a car was driving south on 2700 West when it was hit by a car going west on 4700 South.

The driver of the southbound car was killed in the crash, and a passenger in the car was critically injured.

They were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle received minor injuries.

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment and they have been taken into custody.

The crash is still under investigation.

No one involved in the crash has been identified at this time.

This is a developing story and we will provide additional updates as they become available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: