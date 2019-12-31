Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Police investigating deadly crash in Taylorsville

News
Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

TAYLORSVILLE (ABC4 News) – Unified Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Tuesday morning at 2700 West and 4700 South.

Sgt. Ken Hansen from Unified Police says a car was driving south on 2700 West when it was hit by a car going west on 4700 South.

The driver of the southbound car was killed in the crash, and a passenger in the car was critically injured.

They were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle received minor injuries.

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment and they have been taken into custody.

The crash is still under investigation.

No one involved in the crash has been identified at this time.

This is a developing story and we will provide additional updates as they become available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

'Human angel' saves caged dog left at Ottawa Co. park

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Human angel' saves caged dog left at Ottawa Co. park"

Meet Jon: Dog rescued from port-a-potty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Jon: Dog rescued from port-a-potty"

Winter storm watch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter storm watch"

Autism app

Thumbnail for the video titled "Autism app"

Fewer law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fewer law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2019"

A look back at Utah's biggest news events of 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "A look back at Utah's biggest news events of 2019"
More Video News
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss