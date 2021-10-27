UPDATE: Police investigate car found submerged in water in SLC

UPDATE: TUESDAY 10/27/21 6:27 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have confirmed that there is no one inside of the vehicle found in the surplus canal.

Police are still investigating how the vehicle ended up in the canal and are working to determine who the registered owner is.

Courtesy: SLCPD

ORIGINAL STORY: Police investigating car found submerged in water in SLC

WEDNESDAY 10/27/21 5:17 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a car that was found submerged in a surplus canal Wednesday afternoon.

The car was found submerged in water near Indiana Ave and Delong St.

Courtesy: Salt Lake City PD

Police say they don’t know how long the vehicle has been submerged or whether anyone is inside.

Salt Lake City Police is working with Salt Lake City Fire on the recovery effort.

There are no traffic impacts.

ABC4 will update the story once more information becomes available.