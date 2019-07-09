Police investigating armed robbery in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Police are actively investigating an early morning robbery in a Millcreek neighborhood.

Investigators say a man walking near 1350 East 4200 South, around 2:10 AM Tuesday, was robbed by three people with a gun.

The victim told police that a black car, possibly a Honda, pulled up and pointed a gun at him and demanded he hand over his backpack. The victim handed over the backpack, which had his phone inside of it.

Police said they are using his phone to try and locate the suspects, which the victim described as possibly two Arabic men and a white woman. Police say no one was injured during the robbery.