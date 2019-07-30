Newsfore Opt-In Form

Police investigating after reports of groping at Cottonwood Heights rec center

News
Posted: / Updated:

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS (ABC4 News) – Cottonwood Heights police launched an investigation after reports of groping at the city recreation center.

Police said on Monday, the department received a report that two separate children had been groped over their clothing while swimming at Cottonwood Heights Recreation Center at 7500 S. 2700 e.

The report was made to police by concerned parents.

If anyone has any information about a suspect, you’re asked to call Cottonwood Heights Police Department at 801.840.4000.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS