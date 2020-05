SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Police have a man in custody after he allegedly slashed a woman at the Ballpark TRAX station in Salt Lake City.

The suspect allegedly attacked the woman with a knife at the station parking lot at 1300 South around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The woman was not transported to the hospital.

According to Carl Arky, Public Information Officer for Utah Transit Authority, the investigation is ongoing.