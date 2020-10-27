Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of man found near fire in Soldier Canyon

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are invetigating the supicious death of a man found in Tooele.

Police say on October 24th at about 12:35 p.m., Tooele area fire units were dispatched to a report of a fire in Soldier Canyon.

When firefighters arrived on scene they said they found the dead victim on the west edge of the fire.

Deputies responded to investigate the dead body but had to wait until the fire in the immediate area was contained enough to safetly process the scene, according to police.

After processingthe scene, investigators determined the “suspicious death” as a homicide. The relationship between the fire and the death are still under investigation.

The victim’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an investigation into the cause of death.

Police say the victims identity and will be releaased after he has been positively identified and his family has been notified.

A late 90’s white Honda Accord was found abandoned near the scene of of the incident.

Due to the fire, officials say Soldier fire had to be evacuated.

The Sheriff’s office is asking any hunters, campers, or recreationalists that were in Soldier Canyon on Saturday and saw anything to call 435-277-4212.