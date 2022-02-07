Police investigate suspicious death of 2-month-old girl in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – Police and medical teams responded to a call of an unresponsive infant at about 9:30 Monday morning.



“They administered first aid and emergency life-saving treatments,” says Danielle Croyle, the public information officer for the South Salt Lake Police Department. But despite their efforts, the 2-month-old girl was declared dead on the scene.



Crime scene investigators from Salt Lake and South Salt Lake responded to process the scene. Police say the death was unattended, meaning there were no medical professionals to sign off on a death certificate.



Law enforcement also says circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious due to the age of the child and confirmed deaths of young children without medical conditions are almost always treated as suspicious. “We investigate it fully to the extent of what and where it takes us,” says Croyle.



The investigation is in its preliminary stage, and the cause of death is pending an autopsy.



“This is always hard these are heartbreaking cases to go out on for the officers, for the family, and the support staff that responds to those scenes,” says Croyle.