LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Layton Police confirm the body of a woman was found in Kays Creek, South of Gentile Street Tuesday.
Lt. Travis Lyman with Layton Police said the body was found by a resident. The identity of the body found has not yet been released.
The body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office for identification and cause of death.
Police say they are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 801-497-8300.
- Davis School District plans to return to five-day in-person classes
- Police investigate suspicious death after body found near Layton trail
- Search for missing 68-year-old man underway
- Free group therapy for COVID-19 trauma
- Missing 75-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s found safe
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.