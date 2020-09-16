Police investigate suspicious death after body found near Layton trail

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Layton Police confirm the body of a woman was found in Kays Creek, South of Gentile Street Tuesday.

Lt. Travis Lyman with Layton Police said the body was found by a resident. The identity of the body found has not yet been released.

The body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office for identification and cause of death.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 801-497-8300.