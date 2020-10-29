Police investigate domestic violence homicide in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Unified Police Department is investigating a domestic violence homicide.

The incident happened near 115 West settlement Circle, according to police.

It has been confirmed there were children at home at the time of the incident, their ages have not been released.

No other information has been made available at this time.

ABC4 News has a crew headed to the scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.