Police investigate deadly crash in Roy, drivers asked to use alternate route

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Roy City Police Department is investigating a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a sedan Friday.

The crash happened at 5600 South and 1900 West and police say the entire intersection is shut down.

Lanes will be closed in all directions affecting all traffic access to and from I-15. Drivers are asked to plan on delays and heavy traffic in the area until 5 p.m.

Drivers are also encouraged to use an alternate route as the work to clear the crash.