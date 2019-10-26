Police investigate 3 reported sexual assaults at Utah State University campus

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah State University Police is investigating three reported sexual assault cases.

The incidents were reported on Friday night and is said to have happened on campus, according to an alert sent out by the school.

ABC4 has reached out to USU for more information on these incidents.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

Anyone with information about these crimes is advised to contact USU Police by phone at 435-797-1939 or in person at 800 E. 1250 N.

