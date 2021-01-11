Police in West Valley City searching for fraud suspect

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The West Valley City Police department is searching for a fraud suspect.

An officer early Monday morning noticed a vehicle they have been searching for in the area of 3300 South 1200 West in West Valley City.

The officer approached the car and interviewed the suspect.

Police say that officer called for backup and when it arrived, the suspect ran off, starting a chase.

Related Content Man sentenced to federal prison for defrauding Park City business out of $672K

According to police, the chase ended in a crash near 1300 West 4100 South in Taylorsville.

The suspect, 26-year-ol Patrick Oscar Holder left the car and ran into a nearby neighborhood.

Police say they conducted a search, but couldn’t find him.

A passenger in the car, also wanted for fraud stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with officers, according to the West Valley City Police Department.

If you know where Holder might be, please call the West Valley City Police Department at 801-840-4000.