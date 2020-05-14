Police in West Bountiful looking for 4 suspects in Shell Gas Station burglary

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in West Bountiful are looking for four people who they say busted through a closed gas station door and stole an estimated $5,000 worth of products.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the West Bountiful Shell Gas Station located at 560 West 500 South.

The suspects threw rocks through the glass door and then three of them went inside while one of them stayed outside, police said.

The first suspect was wearing a red long sleeve shirt and jeans with a red shirt on their head covering their face. According to police, the second suspect was wearing a pink beanie, a blue surgical mask, a white Vans long sleeve shirt, and red pants.















The third suspect was wearing what appears to be a blue shirt covering their face, a black hoodie with a yellow skull on the back, dark pants, and white Nike shoes with red heels and red a Nike symbol.

The fourth suspect, the one that stayed outside, was seen wearing long pants and a sweatshirt.

The suspects took vaping products, beer, and other items, police report.

Investigators say the four suspects appear to have petite figures and -feminine features.

Anyone that recognizes them should contact Detective Jacobson at 801-292-4487 or 801-298-

6000 with any information.

