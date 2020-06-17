SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABc4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man seen on surveillance footage while robbing a pharmacy last week.

According to a post on SLCPD Twitter, the man entered the Walgreens on 531 East 400 South around 9:15 p.m. and walked up to the counter and demanded narcotics.

The man told the pharmacist he had a gun. After receiving drugs, the man walked out of the pharmacy and fled.

If anyone recognizes the man, they are asked to contact Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000.