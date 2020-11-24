Police in Salt Lake City investigating after man’s body found in field

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City are currently investigating why a man’s body was found in a field off Redwood Road early Tuesday morning.

According to Detective Michael Ruff Salt Lake City Police, the body was discovered around 2 a.m. near 1070 South Redwood Rd. The death is considered suspicious because it’s an unusual place to find a body but no manner of death has been determined.

Police did not release any other identifying information other than it’s an adult male.