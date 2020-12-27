Police in Ogden on scene of fatal crash on Washington Blvd.

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police in Ogden are on the scene of a fatal crash on Washington Blvd Sunday night and are asking for motorists to please avoid the area.

According to Ogden City Police Lt. John Cox, the crash happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Blvd and 12th street.

No other details of the crash were released and Cox said an update would be provided once the investigation into the incident is complete.

For now, they are asking others to stay away from the intersection.

Driver Alert: A crash at Washington Blvd and 12th St in Ogden has closed all directions of intersection. Avoid the area, use an alternate route. Check the UDOT Traffic App and @waze for updates. @UDOTRegionOne @UtahDOT @UtahTrucking — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) December 28, 2020

An update will be provided once additional details are released.