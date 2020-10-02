Police in Ogden looking for suspects who hit vehicle, fired a gun, then fled the scene

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Ogden are looking for suspects after they say after causing a crash, they fired a round from a handgun and then fled the scene.

Police responded to a hit and run/ shots fired call just after 9 p.m. at 24th and Tyler Avenue. Thursday night.

When officers arrived they learned the driver of a 2014 GMC truck was headed north when he ran through a stop sign at the intersection. The truck hit a 2006 Nissan Xterra.

After the crash, an occupant of the truck got out of the car and fired one round from a handgun. The bullet did not strike anyone or anyting in the area, according to police.

The driver of the truck and his passenger then got into another car that had been following behind them and fled the area.

Police later discovered the GMC truck had been stolen from Harrisville earlier in the day.

There were no serious injuries to the driver of the Xterra, according to police.

The incident remains under investiagation and police said they did not feel there was any continued danger to the public stemming from this incident.