Police in Murray investigating after man shot while leaving party

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are investigating after a man was shot while leaving a party in Murray Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the area of 5070 S. Clover Crest Drive around 4 a.m.

Murray City Police spokesperson Kristen Reardon, the victim was in a vehicle when the shooting occurred.

The man was taken to the hospital by friends where he was listed in stable condition. Two others were inside the car but were not injured.

Police are still investigating and at this time have not arrested any suspects.

An update will be provided once additional information is released.