Police in Murray hoping to identify man in Monday bank robbery

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Murray are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect in a bank robbery on Monday.
Murray City Police Detectives say the bank robbery happened on Monday at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 4920 South State Street.
Anyone who recognizes the individual in the photos is asked to call 801-840-4000 and reference case 20C020380 with any information.
