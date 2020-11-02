Police in La Verkin looking for 12-year-old boy last seen on Friday

LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in La Verkin are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy last seen on Friday.

According to a post on the La Verkin Police Department, Isaac Escobedo has not been seen or heard from since his father dropped him off at Hurricane Intermediate School by his father.

Police were told Isaac had permission to go hang out with friends but needed to come home first and let someone know where he would be.

The family has just recently moved to the area and Isaac is unfamiliar with the area, has no cell phone, and does not know his way around.

Isaac is approximately 5 feet 3 inches weighing 100 lbs. He has Brown eyes and curly black hair, he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt, and Vans shoes.

Anyone who knows of Isaac’s whereabouts, please contact the La Verkin City Police Department at 435-634-5730 ref. Incident no. 20L001976