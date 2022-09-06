SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have reportedly identified the young man who was pronounced dead after taking a 30-foot fall at Neffs Canyon on Monday.

The Unified Police Department (UPD) announced Tuesday that the individual has been identified as 22-year-old Kurt Lawson of Seekonk, Mass.

Detective Arlan Bennett with UPD told ABC4 that Lawson was hiking up the mountain on Sept. 5 when he fell and suffered head injuries as a result.

LifeFlight responded and picked Lawson up, but officers say he died while en route to the hospital.