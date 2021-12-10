Grand theft auto suspects on the loose after destroying Draper dealership

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for two alleged car thieves who destroyed a storefront while stealing four cars during the theft.

Draper Police say the grand theft auto happened at Velocity Auto Sales 620 W 12300 S.

Police say the suspects accessed a secure part of the dealership lot and drove one stolen vehicle through a locked gate. The robbers returned shortly after and stole another two vehicles. During the theft, police say at one point the suspects backed a car into the storefront which triggered an alarm and caused extensive property damage.

(Courtesy of Draper Police)

(Courtesy of Draper Police)

(Courtesy of Draper Police)

After searching, authorities were able to locate one stolen vehicle. Two other vehicles are still currently missing — a silver 2016 Audi A3 four-door and a black 2014 Lexus GS 350.

The suspects were both wearing hoodies and possibly masks. One hoodie was light blue with white lettering.

Anyone who has seen the suspects or has information on the incident can contact police at (801) 840-4000 and reference case #21-26866. You can also contact Lt. Harris from the Draper Police at (801) 831-0414.