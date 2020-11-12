Police find vehicle of husband charged for wife’s murder in Huntsville

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police have found the vehicle of the suspect that is wanted for the murder of a Huntsville woman who was shot and killed on Wednesday.

According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, officers located the vehicle of Scott William Russell, who was wanted for the murder of his wife, after she was found shot multiple times inside a home on Meadow Park Lane in Huntsville.

The vehicle was found at Pineview Reservoir near Huntsville, UT, according officials.





Police also said that a body was found inside the vehicle. The identity of that body has not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated at as ABC4 News receives more information.

