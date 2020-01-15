Police find two bodies inside Ogden home

OGDEN (ABC4 News) – Police in Ogden found two people dead inside a home.

It happened at 840 22nd Street.

Police say a neighbor noticed the cars at the home didn’t move and the mail was piling up.

The neighbor called police and that’s when they found the bodies inside.

Police say the victims are in their 50’s and 60’s/

According to police, utilities in the home were shut off and the victims died from cold exposure, but the official cause will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

Police do not suspect foul play.

