Police find 240 pounds of marijuana during Tooele County traffic stop

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police seized 240 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop off of I-80 in Tooele County, Tuesday night.

Francisco Contreras, 59, and Mariano Yovanne Torres-Meza, 33, were both arrested for possession with intent to distribute and investigation of possession of 100 pounds of marijuana or greater.

An officer conducted a traffic stop after a car that was traveling on I-80 east, failed to use its turn signal. The officer noticed an “odor of marijuana” as he spoke to the driver of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted as neither the passenger nor driver had a medical marijuana card, arresting documents show.

During the search, police found multiple duffle bags that contained a total of 207 vacuum-sealed bags with a leafy green substance later confirmed to be 240 pounds of marijuana.

Both Contreras and Torres-Meza told police that they were helping the other one out and driving the car to Chicago.