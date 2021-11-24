Police find 240 pounds of marijuana during Tooele County traffic stop

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police seized 240 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop off of I-80 in Tooele County, Tuesday night.

Francisco Contreras, 59, and Mariano Yovanne Torres-Meza, 33, were both arrested for possession with intent to distribute and investigation of possession of 100 pounds of marijuana or greater.

An officer conducted a traffic stop after a car that was traveling on I-80 east, failed to use its turn signal. The officer noticed an “odor of marijuana” as he spoke to the driver of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted as neither the passenger nor driver had a medical marijuana card, arresting documents show.

During the search, police found multiple duffle bags that contained a total of 207 vacuum-sealed bags with a leafy green substance later confirmed to be 240 pounds of marijuana.

Both Contreras and Torres-Meza told police that they were helping the other one out and driving the car to Chicago.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories