UTAH (ABC4) – Be sure to have a sober ride lined up if you’re planning on indulging in alcohol this Pioneer Day holiday weekend.

The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) has announced that extra DUI enforcement will be in place statewide all weekend long.

Deputies will kick off this boozy weekend with a DUI blitz tonight, meaning officers will be targeting drivers under the influence.

While planning for Pioneer Day, take the time to set up carpools, ride shares, or anything else that will ensure both your safety and liberty!