Police: DUI suspect escapes custody, steals car

GRANSTVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – UPDATE: Police said Jake Lowe was apprehended later Thursday evening.

Grantsville City police are looking for a man they said fled police custody and stole a car Thursday.

Jake Lowe was arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday after police said he failed a field sobriety test. Grantsville police detectives said they spotted him having trouble maintaining his lane and committing multiple moving violations.

While at the police department, police said Lowe escaped custody.

Officers tried to find Jake, but after a short foot pursuit, they believed he returned to a home where he had been living.

Photo courtesy: Grantsville City Police Department

A search warrant was approved, and the Tooele County SWAT team went into the home, but they were unable to find him.

Investigators believe Lowe stole a gray 2003 Toyota Camry with license plate number 905WVZ from a neighbor’s garage and fled the area.

Police don’t know where Lowe is, but they say he’s known to frequent the Ogden and West Haven areas. Police also noted at Lowe “currently has a scruffy, dark-colored beard.”

If you know of his whereabouts or have any information on his current location, you’re asked to call dispatch immediately at (435) 882-5600.

