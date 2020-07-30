Police: Drunk renters shoot at neighbors home in Herriman area, three suspects in custody

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three suspects are in custody after a SWAT standoff in Herriman Wednesday evening.

Detective Ken Hansen with the Unified Police Department said they were called out to the high Canyon Estates area in Herriman just after 5 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

When police got to the scene, they found that three men who were renting a house in the area were drunk and fired multiple shots at a neighbors house.

Police say neighbors called them and the suspects barricaded themselves inside but one of them came out early.

SWAT teams reportedly used flash bangs to get the other two suspects out of the house and all three are in custody.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, according to police.