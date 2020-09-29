Police: Driver critically injured after crashing into wall

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UTAH (ABC4 News) – One driver is critically injured after crashing into a wall Monday evening.

The crash happened at the south end of 1400 W EB I-215, according to police.

One lane was open at this time of the crash as the crash was being investigated. A major crash investigation team was on the scene and police say the crash may end up being deadly.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story