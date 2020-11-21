Police discover heroin, marijuana, meth, and LSD in house, charge man with 12 counts

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police acting on a search warrant discovered a variety of drugs and paraphernalia in a Summit County home.

34-year old Robert Whyte has been charged with 12 counts, including possession and felony intent to distribute.

According to charging documents, police put Whyte in custody and searched the home, heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, prescription drugs, and marijuana were found.

Police say they also found, a large amount of drug paraphernalia, bongs, pipes, syringes, torches, and grinders, and a large number of plastic baggies.

The document says Whyte admitted to the officers he provided narcotics to people.

