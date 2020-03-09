UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into S-U-V on Washington Boulevard

UPDATE: Police say the motorcyclist passed away from injuries sustained in the crash. Investigators on scene say the driver of the motorcycle hit the side of the S-U-V, but haven’t determined who was at fault.

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police closed both directions of Washington Boulevard in Ogden Sunday evening following a collision between a motorcycle and an Chevy S-U-V.

All Directions Washington Blvd Closed

at 21st St Weber Co.

Use Alt Route — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) March 9, 2020

According to witnesses, the motorcyclist hit the S-U-V in the intersection of 21st Street and Washington Boulevard just north of the Temple. Police cannot confirm the extent of the injuries, but say more information about the incident will be released later Sunday night.

The Utah Department of Transportation suggests using an alternate route to get around the crash such as 20th Street or Wall Avenue.

