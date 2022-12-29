MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Police officially closed the case on the deaths of two women who were shot and killed in Moab in August 2021.

Through a timeline of their investigation, law enforcement shared that they believe Adam Pinkusiewics, who was identified as a suspect in May, had shot and killed Crystal Beck Turner and her wife Kylen Schulte on Aug. 14, 2021. Police say bullets recovered at the crime scene or Hornady special critical defense rounds.

Authorities said Pinkusiewics committed suicide on Sept. 24, 2021, in Waterloo, Iowa, just over a month after he allegedly killed the two women. He allegedly used similar ammo found at the crime scene.

Law enforcement said Pinkusiewics fled to Waterloo where he had family, despite not being on speaking terms with them. He also had a significant other in Waterloo, who he had asked to stay with. In the weeks leading up to Pinkusiewics’s suicide, his relationship with his significant other had reportedly begun to sour, with the significant other slowly not responding to Pinkusiewics.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say Pinkusiewics admitted to his significant other that he had killed Turner and Schulte while they were in a tent and he had thrown the gun somewhere, “but didn’t know where.” The significant other told Utah detectives that Pinkusiewics claimed to have shot the women while they were in their tent because one of them “was bossy when he was working.”

According to Carrie B. Rigby with the Unified Police Department, while the women were killed in the tent and later moved, that information was not made public. Rigby said the only way the significant other could have known that information was if Pinkusiewics told them.

His significant other said they were scared of Pinkusiewics at that moment and didn’t know what he would do to them. The only reason Pinkusiewics said anything at all to his partner was that he used it as an excuse for not finding a job as he didn’t want investigators tracking him down.

Days before their deaths, Turner and Schulte told their friends they had met a “creepy camper,” now believed to be Pinkusiewics while camping in Moab. They reportedly told friends the creepy camper had set up “uncomfortably close” to their campsite.

They had joked with their friends, saying if they weren’t heard from, the friends should come look for them. When Turner didn’t show up for work two days in a row, and Schulte missed a day, those friends became worried.

Rigby said Pinkusiewics and Turner worked with each other at a local McDonald’s, though they did not share the same shifts. At one point, Pinkusiewics had a conflict with Turner when coworkers reported he had seen her behind the counter not in uniform making sandwiches for Schulte while asking her what she wanted and calling her “baby.”

Pinkusiewics reportedly had problems with anger, becoming irate with a night manager and making derogatory comments about her sexuality after she told him “he needed to work faster.” On top of the anger problems, Rigby said through their investigation, police recovered notes of Pinkusiewics saying he had “impulses” in him “to kill or rape people.”

“I have overworked myself and that’s caused me to feel bad and think negative, evil thoughts and this doesn’t define me or say who I am,” one of Pinkusiewic’s notes read. “And I can say it another redundantly if I wish, I’m a free person.”

Local law enforcement eventually reached out to Waterloo police after discovering a black Toyota Yaris registered to Pinkusiewics leaving the campsite on camera footage about an hour after shots and screams could be heard.

Waterloo officials confirmed Pinkusiewics had committed suicide, but he left a suicide note which mentioned being fired from McDonald’s by “lefty liberal bosses” for “not working fast enough.”

Pinkusiewics’s family also told investigators they had received a concerning email, saying goodbye hours before the homicides took place.

Law enforcement officials said they consider the case closed, however, pending new information it could be re-opened in the future. Police say tips came from hundreds of citizens and at least 19 law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation. There were a total of 44 search warrants written involving the case.