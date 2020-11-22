Police: Clearfield woman allegedly stabs male, then herself

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Clearfield are investigating a stabbing incident at an apartment complex Sunday night.

In a press release issued by police, officers were called to a domestic disturbance to the Clearfield Cove Apartments located at 400 N Bruce Stree around 5:30 p.m.

When officers and medical personnel arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with superficial wounds to his hands and a 21-year-old woman with a significant wound to her neck.

Medical personnel transported the female by ground ambulance to a local hospital and the man was treated on scene by medical personnel and released.

Preliminary investigation suggests the woman stabbed the man before using the knife to harm herself, the press release states.

Officers and investigators are still in the process of interviewing multiple people and at the time of this report, no arrests have been made. Police say charges are likely once the investigation is complete.

Names of involved individuals are not being released at this time due to the active investigation.