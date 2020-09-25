Mayor says abuse of power ‘Ends here and now’ SLC K9 program suspended indefinitely

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhal and Salt Lake City police Chief Mike Brown arrive for a news conference Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Mendenhall signed an executive order Monday directing the police chief to enact several new policies, such as mandating deescalation tactics before using force, by Sept. 5. Previously, officers only needed to use “objectively reasonable” force, but under this order they must only use force when necessary and if it is proportionate to the situation. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Police Chief Mike Brown announced 18 K9 cases of arrests over the last four years that are being turned over to the District Attorney’s office for further review.

Salt Lake City’s K9 program is suspended indefinitely and the officers involved are on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

Councilman Wharton talked about how the police department is using funs and trying to build a better police department. He talked about appreciating the officer who tries to do the best they can and works toward de-escalation in certain situations.

Mayor Mendenhall said she had a “heavy heart and a determined mind.” She said the city will not tolerate unjust power. She said there has been an abuse of power in the K9 department.

She commended Chief Brown who has been leading the investigation, and that he looked back on what has happened.